2023 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
ES S-AWC
Location
Fusion Auto Sales
37 Mill St West, Box 157, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 93,886 KM
Vehicle Description
UNIT IN TRANSIT.
Get ready to turn heads in this sleek 2023 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES S-AWC, available now at Fusion Auto Sales! This stylish SUV boasts a powerful 1.5L V4 Turbo engine and a smooth-shifting CVT transmission, delivering a thrilling driving experience. The Black exterior paired with a Black interior creates a sophisticated and modern look that's sure to impress. With only 93,886km on the odometer, this Eclipse Cross is practically brand new, offering years of reliable performance and enjoyment.
Step inside and discover a comfortable and well-equipped cabin. Enjoy features like heated mirrors, keyless entry, power windows, and power locks for added convenience. The Eclipse Cross ES S-AWC also includes a comprehensive suite of safety features, such as anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags, ensuring you and your passengers are protected on every journey.
Here are five key features that make this Eclipse Cross ES S-AWC stand out:
- S-AWC (Super All-Wheel Control): This innovative system provides exceptional handling and stability in all weather conditions, giving you peace of mind on any road.
- Powerful 1.5L Turbocharged Engine: Experience exhilarating acceleration and effortless passing with this responsive and efficient engine.
- Sleek and Stylish Design: Turn heads wherever you go with the Eclipse Cross's modern and sporty exterior.
- Comfortable and Spacious Interior: Enjoy ample legroom and headroom for all passengers, along with premium materials and thoughtful design.
- Advanced Safety Features: Rest assured with a comprehensive suite of safety features designed to keep you and your loved ones safe.
Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a nearly new Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES S-AWC. Visit Fusion Auto Sales today and take this stylish SUV for a test drive!
The Fusion Philosophy
At Fusion Auto Sales, we put more effort into buying our vehicles than we do trying to sell them. By constantly monitoring what other car lots are doing, we strive to be the lowest priced dealer in our market. We won’t purchase a vehicle to “fill a hole”. We know that the vehicles on our lot are great value for the money and smart shoppers realize that also. Adhering to this philosophy makes it easy for our customers. If they find a vehicle on our lot that fulfills their needs and wants, they know that they’re getting great value.
If we don’t have what you’re looking for, we can find it! Over 150 customers have saved thousands of dollars buy joining our” locate club”. People that know what they want and what they want to pay (within reason of course), get the vehicle of their dreams and enjoy huge savings. Contact us for details.
Fusion Auto Sales is in Tilbury, Ont. located between Windsor and London right off the 401. We are among 7 dealerships within a ½ kilometer distance which is great for out of town shoppers. We began satisfying customers in 2009 and have been doing so ever since. In 2012 Fusion was recognized as 1 of the 50 fastest growing companies in Canada. And then, in 2018, we were named one of the top 5 independent automobile dealerships in the country.
We specialize in late model vehicles at below than average pricing, everything is fully certified and every unit is Car Proof verified and is fully disclosed with every unit. We offer every type of financing from perfect credit at great rates to credit challenges with competitive rates. We also specialize in locating vehicles for customers, we can't have everything on the lot so if you do not see it and are having a hard time finding what you are looking for, let us know and we can find it for you. Fusion Auto Sales spans it's customer base from Windsor all the way to Timmins, On and every where in between. Our philosophy is You are going to like the way we deal and everyone does, straight honest answers with no monkey business and no back and forth between sales and managers.
Fusion Auto Sales
