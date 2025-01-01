$29,995+ taxes & licensing
2023 Nissan Qashqai
AWD SV CVT
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SCARLET AMBER
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 42,226 KM
Disclosures
Vehicle Description
2023 NISSAN QASHQAI SL AWD
2.0L DOHC 16-VALVE 4-CYLINDER ENGINE W/ ECO MODE
141 HORSEPOWER | 147 LB-FT OF TORQUE
7.5L/100KM HIGHWAY | 9.0/100KM CITY | 8.3L/100KM COMBINED
XTRONIC CVT AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
19" ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
MECHANICAL / PERFORMANCE
Intelligent AWD w/ AWD lock switch, Independent front strut and multlink rear suspension, Temporary spare tire, Intelligent engine braking, Active ride control
EXTERIOR
Halogen headlights w/ LED signature, Variable intermittent front windshield wipers, Intermittent rear window wiper w/ reverse interlocking function, Heated and dual power body colour ext mirrors w/ integrated LED turn signals, Splash guards (front and rear) & rear spoiler, Auto on/off headlights and single exhaust tailpipe, Silver finished roof rails
COMFORT & CONVENIENCE
8-way power driver seat w/ power lumbar & 4-way manual front passenger seat, Heated front seats & steering wheel, 60/40 split fold-down rear seats and leather appointed seats, Dual zone auto temp controls and rear seat heater duct, Rear seat heating/cooling centre console vents, Leather wrapped shift knob and steering wheel w/ manual tilt/telescoping columns, Power door locks w/ auto locking feature, Power windows w/ driver window one-touch auto up/down, Rearview monitor & manual-dimming inside mirror, Front centre console w/ integral armrest & storage, 2 cupholders and 4 bottle holders, Nissanconnect w/ navigation and voice recognition, Apple Carplay & Android Auto, 7" colour display w/ multi touch control, SiriusXM satellite radio, USB connection port, Bluetooth hands free audio streaming, Hands free texting, Driver and front passenger sunvisors with illuminated vanity mirrors and extension, 2 12V DC Power outlet, Intelligent cruise control w/ steering wheel switch, Nissan intelligent key w/ push button ignition, Intelligent around view monitor, 6 speakers
OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT
Floor mats
Pearl Metallic Paint Finish
Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!
Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!
