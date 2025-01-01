Menu
2023 NISSAN QASHQAI SL AWD

2.0L DOHC 16-VALVE 4-CYLINDER ENGINE W/ ECO MODE

141 HORSEPOWER | 147 LB-FT OF TORQUE

7.5L/100KM HIGHWAY | 9.0/100KM CITY | 8.3L/100KM COMBINED

XTRONIC CVT AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION

19" ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS

 

MECHANICAL / PERFORMANCE

Intelligent AWD w/ AWD lock switch, Independent front strut and multlink rear suspension, Temporary spare tire, Intelligent engine braking, Active ride control

EXTERIOR

Halogen headlights w/ LED signature, Variable intermittent front windshield wipers, Intermittent rear window wiper w/ reverse interlocking function, Heated and dual power body colour ext mirrors w/ integrated LED turn signals, Splash guards (front and rear) & rear spoiler, Auto on/off headlights and single exhaust tailpipe, Silver finished roof rails

COMFORT & CONVENIENCE

8-way power driver seat w/ power lumbar & 4-way manual front passenger seat, Heated front seats & steering wheel, 60/40 split fold-down rear seats and leather appointed seats, Dual zone auto temp controls and rear seat heater duct, Rear seat heating/cooling centre console vents, Leather wrapped shift knob and steering wheel w/ manual tilt/telescoping columns, Power door locks w/ auto locking feature, Power windows w/ driver window one-touch auto up/down, Rearview monitor & manual-dimming inside mirror, Front centre console w/ integral armrest & storage, 2 cupholders and 4 bottle holders, Nissanconnect w/ navigation and voice recognition, Apple Carplay & Android Auto, 7" colour display w/ multi touch control, SiriusXM satellite radio, USB connection port, Bluetooth hands free audio streaming, Hands free texting, Driver and front passenger sunvisors with illuminated vanity mirrors and extension, 2 12V DC Power outlet, Intelligent cruise control w/ steering wheel switch, Nissan intelligent key w/ push button ignition, Intelligent around view monitor, 6 speakers

 

 

OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT

Floor mats

Pearl Metallic Paint Finish

 

 

Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you'd like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!

Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You! We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!</span></span></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14pt;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is As Expected when you visit. Thank You!</span></span></span></p>

2023 Nissan Qashqai

42,226 KM

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Nissan Qashqai

AWD SV CVT

12578861

2023 Nissan Qashqai

AWD SV CVT

Location

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-844-682-3325

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
42,226KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JN1BJ1BW7PW105822

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SCARLET AMBER
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 42,226 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

2023 NISSAN QASHQAI SL AWD

2.0L DOHC 16-VALVE 4-CYLINDER ENGINE W/ ECO MODE

141 HORSEPOWER | 147 LB-FT OF TORQUE

7.5L/100KM HIGHWAY | 9.0/100KM CITY | 8.3L/100KM COMBINED

XTRONIC CVT AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION

19" ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS

 

MECHANICAL / PERFORMANCE

Intelligent AWD w/ AWD lock switch, Independent front strut and multlink rear suspension, Temporary spare tire, Intelligent engine braking, Active ride control

EXTERIOR

Halogen headlights w/ LED signature, Variable intermittent front windshield wipers, Intermittent rear window wiper w/ reverse interlocking function, Heated and dual power body colour ext mirrors w/ integrated LED turn signals, Splash guards (front and rear) & rear spoiler, Auto on/off headlights and single exhaust tailpipe, Silver finished roof rails

COMFORT & CONVENIENCE

8-way power driver seat w/ power lumbar & 4-way manual front passenger seat, Heated front seats & steering wheel, 60/40 split fold-down rear seats and leather appointed seats, Dual zone auto temp controls and rear seat heater duct, Rear seat heating/cooling centre console vents, Leather wrapped shift knob and steering wheel w/ manual tilt/telescoping columns, Power door locks w/ auto locking feature, Power windows w/ driver window one-touch auto up/down, Rearview monitor & manual-dimming inside mirror, Front centre console w/ integral armrest & storage, 2 cupholders and 4 bottle holders, Nissanconnect w/ navigation and voice recognition, Apple Carplay & Android Auto, 7" colour display w/ multi touch control, SiriusXM satellite radio, USB connection port, Bluetooth hands free audio streaming, Hands free texting, Driver and front passenger sunvisors with illuminated vanity mirrors and extension, 2 12V DC Power outlet, Intelligent cruise control w/ steering wheel switch, Nissan intelligent key w/ push button ignition, Intelligent around view monitor, 6 speakers

 

 

OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT

Floor mats

Pearl Metallic Paint Finish

 

 

Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!

Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Andre Lanoue Sales

2023 Nissan Qashqai