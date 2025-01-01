Menu
2023 RAM 1500 LARAMIE 4X4 CREW CAB 57 BOX
5.7L HEMI VVT V8 ENGINE W/ FUEL SAVER MDS & ETORQUE
395 HORSEPOWER | 410 LB-FT OF TORQUE | 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO
TOWING CAPACITY: 8,020 LBS | PAYLOAD: 1,390 LBS | GVWR: 6,800 LBS
10.5L/100KM HIGHWAY | 13.5L/100KM CITY | 12.1L/100KM COMBINED
8-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
20 PREMIUM PAINTED POLISHED WHEELS

STANDARD EQUIPMENT
Full–Speed Forward Collision Warning Plus Brake Assist, Electronic Stability Control, Ready Alert Braking, Hill Start Assist, Traction Control, Electronic Roll Mitigation, Trailer Sway Control, Rain Brake Support, ParkView Rear Back–Up Camera, Remote start system, Supplemental front seat–side air bags, Advanced multistage front air bags, Supplemental side curtain front and rear air bags

OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT
Billet Silver Metallic Exterior
Sport Appearance Package:
Leather–faced bucket seats, Sport performance hood, Wireless charging pad
Trailer Tow Group:
Trailer reverse steering control, Trailer tire pressure monitoring, Trailer tow mirrors, Trailer Brake Control
Laramie Level B Equipment Group:
Uconnect 5W NAV with 12–inch display, Second–row in–floor storage bins, Rear underseat compartment storage, Electronic shift–on–demand transfer case, Rear power sliding window, Second–row heated seats, Automatic high–beam headlamp control, Front LED fog lamps, LED reflector headlamps, 19–speaker harman/kardon premium sound, 12–inch touchscreen, Blind–Spot and Cross–Path Detection, Park–Sense Front and Rear Park Assist with stop
5.7L HEMI VVT V8 engine w/FuelSaver MDS & eTorque:
Includes passive tuned mass damper
Dual–Pane Panoramic Sunroof
Power running boards
Rear wheelhouse liners
20x9–inch Premium Painted Polished wheels
Class IV hitch receiver

36,664 KM
$58,995 + taxes & licensing
VIN 1C6SRFJT0PN674860
Exterior Colour: Billet Silver Metallic
Interior Colour: Black
Body Style: Pickup Truck
Fuel Type: Gasoline
Drive Type: 4-Wheel Drive
Transmission: Automatic
Engine: 8-cylinder
Doors: 4-door
Passengers: 5 We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!</span></span></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is As Expected when you visit. Thank You!</span></span></span></p>

Vehicle Description

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Keyless Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Wireless Charger

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Heated Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

