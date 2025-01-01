$58,995+ taxes & licensing
2023 RAM 1500
Laramie
Location
Andre Lanoue Sales
75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
1-844-682-3325
Certified
$58,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 22,793 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 Ram 1500 Larmie Night Edition
5.7L HEMI VVT V8 engine w/FuelSaver MDS & eTorque
Full–Speed Forward Collision Warning Plus Brake Assist Electronic Stability Control Ready
Alert Braking Hill Start Assist
Traction Control
Electronic Roll Mitigation
Trailer Sway Control Rain Brake Support
ParkView Rear Back–Up Camera
Remote start system
Supplemental front seat–side air bags Advanced multistage front air bags Supplemental side curtain front and rear air bags Night Edition
Accent colour door handles
Leather–faced bucket seats
Anti–spin differential rear axle
Sport performance hood
Laramie Level B Equipment Group
Uconnect 5W NAV with 12–inch display
Second–row in–floor storage bin
Rear underseat compartment storage
Electronic shift–on–demand transfer case
Rear power sliding window
Second–row heated seats
Automatic high–beam headlamp control
Front LED fog lamps
LED reflector headlamps
19–speaker harman/kardon premium sound
12–inch touchscreen
Blind–Spot and Cross–Path Detection
Park–Sense Front and Rear Park Assist with stop
Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!
Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!
Andre Lanoue Sales
1-844-682-3325