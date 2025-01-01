Menu
2023 Ram 1500 Larmie Night Edition 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 engine w/FuelSaver MDS & eTorque Full–Speed Forward Collision Warning Plus Brake Assist Electronic Stability Control Ready
Alert Braking Hill Start Assist Traction Control
Electronic Roll Mitigation Trailer Sway Control Rain Brake Support
ParkView Rear Back–Up Camera Remote start system
Supplemental front seat–side air bags Advanced multistage front air bags Supplemental side curtain front and rear air bags    Night Edition Accent colour door handles Leather–faced bucket seats
Anti–spin differential rear axle Sport performance hood
Laramie Level B Equipment Group Uconnect 5W NAV with 12–inch display
Second–row in–floor storage bin Rear underseat compartment storage Electronic shift–on–demand transfer case
Rear power sliding window Second–row heated seats
Automatic high–beam headlamp control Front LED fog lamps
LED reflector headlamps 19–speaker harman/kardon premium sound
12–inch touchscreen Blind–Spot and Cross–Path Detection
Park–Sense Front and Rear Park Assist with stop 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 engine w/FuelSaver MDS & eTorque Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you'd like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!
Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is As Expected when you visit. Thank You!

2023 RAM 1500

22,793 KM

$58,995

+ taxes & licensing
2023 RAM 1500

Laramie

12689280

2023 RAM 1500

Laramie

Location

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-844-682-3325

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$58,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
22,793KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6SRFJT2PN674861

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 22,793 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 Ram 1500 Larmie Night Edition   

5.7L HEMI VVT V8 engine w/FuelSaver MDS & eTorque   

 

Full–Speed Forward Collision Warning Plus Brake Assist Electronic Stability Control Ready

Alert Braking Hill Start Assist

Traction Control

Electronic Roll Mitigation

Trailer Sway Control Rain Brake Support

ParkView Rear Back–Up Camera

Remote start system

Supplemental front seat–side air bags Advanced multistage front air bags Supplemental side curtain front and rear air bags    Night Edition 

Accent colour door handles     

                             

Leather–faced bucket seats 

Anti–spin differential rear axle 

 Sport performance hood

Laramie Level B Equipment Group

Uconnect 5W NAV with 12–inch display

Second–row in–floor storage bin

Rear underseat compartment storage 

Electronic shift–on–demand transfer case 

Rear power sliding window

Second–row heated seats

Automatic high–beam headlamp control

 Front LED fog lamps

LED reflector headlamps

19–speaker harman/kardon premium sound

12–inch touchscreen

Blind–Spot and Cross–Path Detection 

Park–Sense Front and Rear Park Assist with stop

5.7L HEMI VVT V8 engine w/FuelSaver MDS & eTorque     

 

  

Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!

Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Andre Lanoue Sales

Andre Lanoue Sales

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-844-682-XXXX

(click to show)

1-844-682-3325

$58,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Andre Lanoue Sales

1-844-682-3325

2023 RAM 1500