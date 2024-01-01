$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Volkswagen Tiguan
Comfortline R-Line Black Edition, Roof, Leather!
Location
Lally Ford
78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
519-682-3434
35,156KM
VIN 3VV8B7AX1PM023166
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 35,156 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2023 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline offers a blend of style, comfort, and performance. It features a spacious interior with high-quality materials and advanced technology, including a user-friendly infotainment system and driver-assistance features. The Tiguan Comfortline is powered by a responsive turbocharged engine, delivering ample power for everyday driving needs while maintaining good fuel efficiency. Its exterior design is modern yet understated, appealing to those seeking a versatile and well-equipped compact SUV. Overall, the 2023 Tiguan Comfortline combines practicality with a touch of luxury, making it a compelling choice in its segment.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
