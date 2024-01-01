Menu
The 2023 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline offers a blend of style, comfort, and performance. It features a spacious interior with high-quality materials and advanced technology, including a user-friendly infotainment system and driver-assistance features. The Tiguan Comfortline is powered by a responsive turbocharged engine, delivering ample power for everyday driving needs while maintaining good fuel efficiency. Its exterior design is modern yet understated, appealing to those seeking a versatile and well-equipped compact SUV. Overall, the 2023 Tiguan Comfortline combines practicality with a touch of luxury, making it a compelling choice in its segment.<BR><BR><BR><BR><BR><BR><BR>

2023 Volkswagen Tiguan

35,156 KM

Details

2023 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline R-Line Black Edition, Roof, Leather!

2023 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline R-Line Black Edition, Roof, Leather!

Location

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-3434

Used
35,156KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VV8B7AX1PM023166

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 35,156 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2023 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline offers a blend of style, comfort, and performance. It features a spacious interior with high-quality materials and advanced technology, including a user-friendly infotainment system and driver-assistance features. The Tiguan Comfortline is powered by a responsive turbocharged engine, delivering ample power for everyday driving needs while maintaining good fuel efficiency. Its exterior design is modern yet understated, appealing to those seeking a versatile and well-equipped compact SUV. Overall, the 2023 Tiguan Comfortline combines practicality with a touch of luxury, making it a compelling choice in its segment.






Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lally Ford

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
519-682-XXXX

519-682-3434

2023 Volkswagen Tiguan