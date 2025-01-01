$47,995+ taxes & licensing
2024 Buick Envision
AWD 4dr Avenir
2024 Buick Envision
AWD 4dr Avenir
Location
Andre Lanoue Sales
75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
1-844-682-3325
Certified
$47,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ebony Twilight Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 6,858 KM
Vehicle Description
2024 BUICK ENVISION AWD AVENIR
2.0 TURBO 4 CYLINDER ENGINE
228 HORSEPOWER | 258 LB-FT OF TORQUE
8.3L/100KM HIGHWAY | 10.8/100KM CITY | 9.7L/100KM COMBINED
9-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
20" ALUMINUM WHEELS WITH PEARL NICKEL FINISH
PERFORMANCE & MECHANICAL
17'' Spare Wheel & Tire, Engine Stop-start, Continuous Damping Control, 20" Aluminum Wheels with Pearl Nickel Finish
CONNECTIVITY & TECHNOLOGY
3 Years Remote Access Plan, SiriusXM Audio, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Wireless Charging, Universal Home Remote, Ultra-wide 30" Diagonal Screen w/ Google Built-in, Voice Recognition, Bluetooth Audio, Wireless Apple Carplay & Android Auto, Nav, Personalized Profiles, In-Vehicle Apps Capable
INTERIOR
Buick Quiet Tuning w/ Active Noise Cancellation, Bose 9-Speaker Premium Audio, Quilted & Perforated Leather-Appointed Seats, 8-Way Power Driver & Front Passenger Seats w/ 4-Way Power Lumbar, Memory Setting for Driver Seat, Heated and Ventilated Driver & Front Passenger Seat, Driver Massage Seat, Heated Rear Outboard Seats, Dual-Zone Auto Climate Control, Air Quality Indicator, Automatic Air Recirculation, Leather Wrapped & Heated Steering Wheel, Rear Cargo Cover, Rear Camera Mirror
EXTERIOR
Hands Free Power Liftgate, Panoramic Moonroof, Outside Power & Heated Rearview Mirrors w/ Memory Settings and Driver-Side Auto Dimming
SAFETY & SECURITY
Safety Alert Seat, Head-Up Display, Forward Collision Alert, Following Distance Indicator, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Teen Driver, Rear Park Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Braking, Front Pedestrian and Bicyclist Braking, Blind Zone Steering Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, HD Surround Vision, Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking, Intersection Automatic Emergency Braking, Auto Speed Limit Assist, Side Bicyclist Alert, Rear Pedestrian Alert, Traffic Sign Recognition, Reverse Automatic Braking
Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!
Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Windows
Convenience
Powertrain
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Andre Lanoue Sales
Email Andre Lanoue Sales
Andre Lanoue Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-844-682-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
1-844-682-3325