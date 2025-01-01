Menu
<p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 18pt;>2024 BUICK ENVISION AWD AVENIR</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 18pt;>2.0 TURBO 4 CYLINDER ENGINE</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>228 HORSEPOWER | 258 LB-FT OF TORQUE</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>8.3L/100KM HIGHWAY | 10.8/100KM CITY | 9.7L/100KM COMBINED</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 18pt;>9-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 18pt;>20 ALUMINUM WHEELS WITH PEARL NICKEL FINISH</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 14pt;>PERFORMANCE & MECHANICAL</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;> 17 Spare Wheel & Tire, Engine Stop-start, Continuous Damping Control, 20 Aluminum Wheels with Pearl Nickel Finish</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 14pt;>CONNECTIVITY & TECHNOLOGY</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>3 Years Remote Access Plan, SiriusXM Audio, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Wireless Charging, Universal Home Remote, Ultra-wide 30 Diagonal Screen w/ Google Built-in, Voice Recognition, Bluetooth Audio, Wireless Apple Carplay & Android Auto, Nav, Personalized Profiles, In-Vehicle Apps Capable</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 14pt;>INTERIOR</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Buick Quiet Tuning w/ Active Noise Cancellation, Bose 9-Speaker Premium Audio, Quilted & Perforated Leather-Appointed Seats, 8-Way Power Driver & Front Passenger Seats w/ 4-Way Power Lumbar, Memory Setting for Driver Seat, Heated and Ventilated Driver & Front Passenger Seat, Driver Massage Seat, Heated Rear Outboard Seats, Dual-Zone Auto Climate Control, Air Quality Indicator, Automatic Air Recirculation,  Leather Wrapped & Heated Steering Wheel, Rear Cargo Cover, Rear Camera Mirror</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 14pt;>EXTERIOR</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Hands Free Power Liftgate, Panoramic Moonroof, Outside Power & Heated Rearview Mirrors w/ Memory Settings and Driver-Side Auto Dimming</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 14pt;>SAFETY & SECURITY</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Safety Alert Seat, Head-Up Display, Forward Collision Alert, Following Distance Indicator, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Teen Driver, Rear Park Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Braking, Front Pedestrian and Bicyclist Braking, Blind Zone Steering Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, HD Surround Vision, Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking, Intersection Automatic Emergency Braking, Auto Speed Limit Assist, Side Bicyclist Alert, Rear Pedestrian Alert, Traffic Sign Recognition, Reverse Automatic Braking</span></p> We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!</span></span></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14pt;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is As Expected when you visit. Thank You!</span></span></span></p>

Location

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-844-682-3325

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$47,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
6,858KM
Excellent Condition
VIN LRBFZSE49RD068177

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ebony Twilight Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 6,858 KM

Vehicle Description

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Wireless Charger

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Panoramic Roof

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Automatic High Beams

Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Telematics
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Seat-Massage

Andre Lanoue Sales

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
