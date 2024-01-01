$CALL+ tax & licensing
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD
High Country
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD
High Country
Lally Chevrolet
85 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
1-888-887-9696
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
23,360KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GC4YVEY5RF159015
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 23,360 KM
Vehicle Description
Don't see what you're looking for? Pre-Order Your NewChevrolethere!!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Lally Chevrolet
85 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
1-888-887-XXXX(click to show)
