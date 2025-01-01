Menu
2024 Ford Edge

21,433 KM

Details Features

$42,995

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Ford Edge

ST Line Moonroof, Nav, One Owner!!

12575447

2024 Ford Edge

ST Line Moonroof, Nav, One Owner!!

Location

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-3434

$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
21,433KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2FMPK4J95RBB01393

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # LF00486A
  • Mileage 21,433 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lally Ford

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
519-682-3434

$42,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Lally Ford

519-682-3434

2024 Ford Edge