Location
Andre Lanoue Sales
75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
1-844-682-3325
Certified
$97,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Iridescent Pearl Tricoat
- Interior Colour Jet Black/Mocha
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 17,038 KM
Vehicle Description
2025 CHEVROLET TAHOE HIGH COUNTRY 4WD
6.2L ECOTEC3 V8 ENGINE
420 HORSEPOWER | 460 LB-FT OF TORQUE
TOWING CAPACITY: 8,300 LBS
13L/100KM HIGHWAY | 16.6L/100KM CITY | 15L/100KM COMBINED
10-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANMISSION
22" BRIGHT MACHINED ALUMINUM WHEELS
SAFETY & SECURITY
Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian and Bicyclist Braking, Intellibeam Auto High Beam, HD Surround Vision, Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking, Enhanced Automatic Parking Assist, Safety Alert Seat, Lane Keep Assist w/ Lane Departure Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Braking, Teen Driver Mode
PERFORMANCE & MECHANICAL
Magnetic Ride Control Suspension, Dual Exhaust System, Autotrac 2-Speed Transfer Case, Limited-Slip Rear Differential, Trailering Equipment, Hitch Guidance
CONNECTIVITY & TECHNOLOGY
Head-Up Display, Rear Camera Mirror, Driver Information Centre, 11" Diagonal Multi-Colour Digital Display, Wireless Apple Carplay/Wireless Android, Auto OnStar Basics, Remote Vehicle Start
INTERIOR
Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated/Ventilated Driver and Front Passenger Bucket Seats, 12-Way Power Front Seats, Memory Settings, Outside Rearview Mirrors and Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column, Power-Sliding Centre Floor Console, Bose Surround Speaker System with Centerpoint, Heated Second Row Seats, Power Release Second Row Bucket Seats, Power-Folding Third Row, 60/40 Split-Bench Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Tilt and Telescopic Steering Column, Wireless Phone Charging
EXTERIOR
22" Bright Machined Aluminum & Painted After Midnight Wheels, Programmable Power Liftgate with Memory Height, Rainsense Front Wipers
OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT
High Country Deluxe Package:
Air Ride Adaptive Suspension, Power Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof, Power-Retractable Assist Steps with Perimeter Lighting, Max Trailering Package
Iridescent Pearl Tricoat
One Key Guaranteed with purchase. If we have a second key it will be provided, additional keys/fobs available at a cost.
Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!
Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!
