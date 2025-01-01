Menu
2025 CHEVROLET TAHOE HIGH COUNTRY 4WD

6.2L ECOTEC3 V8 ENGINE

420 HORSEPOWER | 460 LB-FT OF TORQUE

TOWING CAPACITY: 8,300 LBS

13L/100KM HIGHWAY | 16.6L/100KM CITY | 15L/100KM COMBINED

10-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANMISSION

22" BRIGHT MACHINED ALUMINUM WHEELS

 

SAFETY & SECURITY

Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian and Bicyclist Braking, Intellibeam Auto High Beam, HD Surround Vision, Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking, Enhanced Automatic Parking Assist, Safety Alert Seat, Lane Keep Assist w/ Lane Departure Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Braking, Teen Driver Mode

PERFORMANCE & MECHANICAL

Magnetic Ride Control Suspension, Dual Exhaust System, Autotrac 2-Speed Transfer Case, Limited-Slip Rear Differential, Trailering Equipment, Hitch Guidance

CONNECTIVITY & TECHNOLOGY

Head-Up Display, Rear Camera Mirror, Driver Information Centre, 11" Diagonal Multi-Colour Digital Display, Wireless Apple Carplay/Wireless Android, Auto OnStar Basics, Remote Vehicle Start

INTERIOR

Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated/Ventilated Driver and Front Passenger Bucket Seats, 12-Way Power Front Seats, Memory Settings, Outside Rearview Mirrors and Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column, Power-Sliding Centre Floor Console, Bose Surround Speaker System with Centerpoint, Heated Second Row Seats, Power Release Second Row Bucket Seats, Power-Folding Third Row, 60/40 Split-Bench Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Tilt and Telescopic Steering Column, Wireless Phone Charging

EXTERIOR

22" Bright Machined Aluminum & Painted After Midnight Wheels, Programmable Power Liftgate with Memory Height, Rainsense Front Wipers

 

OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT

High Country Deluxe Package:
Air Ride Adaptive Suspension, Power Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof, Power-Retractable Assist Steps with Perimeter Lighting, Max Trailering Package

Iridescent Pearl Tricoat

 

 

One Key Guaranteed with purchase. If we have a second key it will be provided, additional keys/fobs available at a cost.

 

Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you'd like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!

 

Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You! 2025 Chevrolet Tahoe

17,038 KM

$97,995

+ taxes & licensing
2025 Chevrolet Tahoe

HIGH COUNTRY

13157845

2025 Chevrolet Tahoe

HIGH COUNTRY

Location

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-844-682-3325

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$97,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
17,038KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GNS6TRL4SR105958

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Iridescent Pearl Tricoat
  • Interior Colour Jet Black/Mocha
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 17,038 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Automatic Parking
Pre-Collision System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Andre Lanoue Sales

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Quick Links
$97,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Andre Lanoue Sales

1-844-682-3325

2025 Chevrolet Tahoe