2025 Hyundai Elantra

16,638 KM

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing
2025 Hyundai Elantra

Luxury Only 16,638 kms, Like New!!

13122719

2025 Hyundai Elantra

Luxury Only 16,638 kms, Like New!!

Location

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-3434

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
16,638KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHLN4DG0SU915807

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Mileage 16,638 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lally Ford

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
$30,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Lally Ford

519-682-3434

2025 Hyundai Elantra