$51,695+ taxes & licensing
2025 Volvo V60 Cross Country
B5 AWD Core MILD HYBRID
2025 Volvo V60 Cross Country
B5 AWD Core MILD HYBRID
Location
Andre Lanoue Sales
75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
1-844-682-3325
Certified
$51,695
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Green
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 49,005 KM
Disclosures
Vehicle Description
2025 Volvo V60 Cross Country B5 (MILD HYBRID)Core – AWD | Panoramic Roof | Google Built-In | Advanced Safety | Rare Luxury Wagon
Luxury without the SUV compromise.
The 2025 Volvo V60 Cross Country delivers elevated ride height, all-wheel drive confidence, and refined Scandinavian design—while maintaining the drive quality, efficiency, and control that only a wagon can offer.
This is one of the few remaining luxury wagons available in Canada, making it a standout choice for drivers who want capability without sacrificing driving feel.
Powered by a turbocharged 2.0L mild hybrid engine, the V60 Cross Country offers smooth, responsive performance with improved efficiency. Combined with intelligent AWD and increased ground clearance, it’s built for year-round Canadian driving.
Inside, the cabin is clean, modern, and purposefully designed. The panoramic sunroof opens the space with natural light, while Google built-in technology keeps everything seamlessly connected.Key Features
- 2.0L Turbocharged B5 Mild Hybrid Powertrain
- 8-Speed Automatic Transmission
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- Cross Country Raised Ride Height
- Panoramic Power Sunroof
- Google Built-In (Maps, Assistant, Play Store)
- 9" Touchscreen Display
- 12.3" Digital Driver Display
- Apple CarPlay
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Dual-Zone Climate Control
- Power Tailgate (Hands-Free)
- Keyless Entry with Push Button Start
- LED Headlights with Active High Beam
- 18" Alloy Wheels
- Pilot Assist (Adaptive Cruise + Steering Support)
- Blind Spot Information System (BLIS)
- Cross Traffic Alert
- Lane Keeping Aid
- Forward Collision Mitigation
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- Oncoming Lane Mitigation
- Driver Alert Control
- SUV capability without the bulk or fuel penalty
- Lower center of gravity = better handling and control
- Rare wagon format = limited availability in market
- Volvo safety + design = long-term ownership confidence
Hand-selected inventory. Clean presentation. Vehicles chosen for real-world usability and long-term value.
One Key Guaranteed with purchase. if we have a second key it will be provided, additional keys/fobs availble at a cost
Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!
Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!
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