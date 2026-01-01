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<p data-start=193 data-end=292><strong data-start=193 data-end=292>2025 Volvo V60 Cross Country B5 (MILD HYBRID)Core – AWD | Panoramic Roof | Google Built-In | Advanced Safety <strong data-start=160 data-end=243>| Rare Luxury Wagon</strong></strong></p><p data-start=160 data-end=243> </p><p data-start=245 data-end=279>Luxury without the SUV compromise.</p><p data-start=281 data-end=494>The 2025 Volvo V60 Cross Country delivers elevated ride height, all-wheel drive confidence, and refined Scandinavian design—while maintaining the drive quality, efficiency, and control that only a wagon can offer.</p><p data-start=496 data-end=661>This is one of the <strong data-start=515 data-end=566>few remaining luxury wagons available in Canada</strong>, making it a standout choice for drivers who want capability without sacrificing driving feel.</p><p data-start=663 data-end=905>Powered by a turbocharged 2.0L mild hybrid engine, the V60 Cross Country offers smooth, responsive performance with improved efficiency. Combined with intelligent AWD and increased ground clearance, it’s built for year-round Canadian driving.</p><p data-start=907 data-end=1099>Inside, the cabin is clean, modern, and purposefully designed. The panoramic sunroof opens the space with natural light, while Google built-in technology keeps everything seamlessly connected.</p><hr data-start=1101 data-end=1104><h3 data-section-id=pm8yra data-start=1106 data-end=1126><span role=text><strong data-start=1110 data-end=1126>Key Features</strong></span></h3><ul data-start=1128 data-end=1647><li data-section-id=rccsf4 data-start=1128 data-end=1175>2.0L Turbocharged B5 Mild Hybrid Powertrain</li><li data-section-id=83pc7l data-start=1176 data-end=1210>8-Speed Automatic Transmission</li><li data-section-id=1xyt6qw data-start=1211 data-end=1236>All-Wheel Drive (AWD)</li><li data-section-id=1c5hbar data-start=1237 data-end=1273>Cross Country Raised Ride Height</li><li data-section-id=122tsmn data-start=1274 data-end=1305><strong data-start=1276 data-end=1303>Panoramic Power Sunroof</strong></li><li data-section-id=v12j3g data-start=1306 data-end=1355>Google Built-In (Maps, Assistant, Play Store)</li><li data-section-id=s7weio data-start=1356 data-end=1382>9 Touchscreen Display</li><li data-section-id=1gupwi2 data-start=1383 data-end=1415>12.3 Digital Driver Display</li><li data-section-id=1hwjkdw data-start=1416 data-end=1433>Apple CarPlay</li><li data-section-id=hi75ls data-start=1434 data-end=1456>Heated Front Seats</li><li data-section-id=1m846v data-start=1457 data-end=1482>Heated Steering Wheel</li><li data-section-id=1u3s2j data-start=1483 data-end=1512>Dual-Zone Climate Control</li><li data-section-id=o2aql4 data-start=1513 data-end=1544>Power Tailgate (Hands-Free)</li><li data-section-id=7egt60 data-start=1545 data-end=1585>Keyless Entry with Push Button Start</li><li data-section-id=8u31l7 data-start=1586 data-end=1626>LED Headlights with Active High Beam</li><li data-section-id=18avlg4 data-start=1627 data-end=1647>18 Alloy Wheels</li></ul><hr data-start=1649 data-end=1652><h3 data-section-id=3tehkn data-start=1654 data-end=1704><span role=text><strong data-start=1658 data-end=1704>Volvo Safety – Industry Leading Confidence</strong></span></h3><ul data-start=1706 data-end=1964><li data-section-id=1dgp9w8 data-start=1706 data-end=1759>Pilot Assist (Adaptive Cruise + Steering Support)</li><li data-section-id=secjpd data-start=1760 data-end=1800>Blind Spot Information System (BLIS)</li><li data-section-id=1mtigol data-start=1801 data-end=1824>Cross Traffic Alert</li><li data-section-id=11a95uh data-start=1825 data-end=1845>Lane Keeping Aid</li><li data-section-id=v4dusu data-start=1846 data-end=1878>Forward Collision Mitigation</li><li data-section-id=11lncme data-start=1879 data-end=1910>Automatic Emergency Braking</li><li data-section-id=h0z8el data-start=1911 data-end=1939>Oncoming Lane Mitigation</li><li data-section-id=1hxjuxr data-start=1940 data-end=1964>Driver Alert Control</li></ul><hr data-start=1966 data-end=1969><h3 data-section-id=smlcb3 data-start=1971 data-end=2006><span role=text><strong data-start=1975 data-end=2006>Why This Vehicle Stands Out</strong></span></h3><ul data-start=2008 data-end=2247><li data-section-id=fnmrqp data-start=2008 data-end=2063>SUV capability <strong data-start=2025 data-end=2061>without the bulk or fuel penalty</strong></li><li data-section-id=mhzzup data-start=2064 data-end=2125>Lower center of gravity = <strong data-start=2092 data-end=2123>better handling and control</strong></li><li data-section-id=dl8t38 data-start=2126 data-end=2184>Rare wagon format = <strong data-start=2148 data-end=2182>limited availability in market</strong></li><li data-section-id=1eub7ea data-start=2185 data-end=2247>Volvo safety + design = <strong data-start=2211 data-end=2245>long-term ownership confidence</strong></li></ul><hr data-start=2249 data-end=2252><h3 data-section-id=1qd0dm9 data-start=2254 data-end=2278><span role=text><strong data-start=2258 data-end=2278>Lanoue Advantage</strong></span></h3><p data-start=2280 data-end=2386>Hand-selected inventory. Clean presentation. Vehicles chosen for real-world usability and long-term value.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>One Key Guaranteed with purchase. if we have a second key it will be provided, additional keys/fobs availble at a cost</span></span></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!</span></span></span></p><p> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is As Expected when you visit. Thank You!</span></span></span></p>

2025 Volvo V60 Cross Country

49,005 KM

Details Description Features

$51,695

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2025 Volvo V60 Cross Country

B5 AWD Core MILD HYBRID

Watch This Vehicle
13997463

2025 Volvo V60 Cross Country

B5 AWD Core MILD HYBRID

Location

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-844-682-3325

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Contact Seller
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$51,695

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
49,005KM
Excellent Condition
VIN YV4L12WJ4S2146346

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Green
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 49,005 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

2025 Volvo V60 Cross Country B5 (MILD HYBRID)Core – AWD | Panoramic Roof | Google Built-In | Advanced Safety | Rare Luxury Wagon

 

Luxury without the SUV compromise.

The 2025 Volvo V60 Cross Country delivers elevated ride height, all-wheel drive confidence, and refined Scandinavian design—while maintaining the drive quality, efficiency, and control that only a wagon can offer.

This is one of the few remaining luxury wagons available in Canada, making it a standout choice for drivers who want capability without sacrificing driving feel.

Powered by a turbocharged 2.0L mild hybrid engine, the V60 Cross Country offers smooth, responsive performance with improved efficiency. Combined with intelligent AWD and increased ground clearance, it’s built for year-round Canadian driving.

Inside, the cabin is clean, modern, and purposefully designed. The panoramic sunroof opens the space with natural light, while Google built-in technology keeps everything seamlessly connected.

Key Features
  • 2.0L Turbocharged B5 Mild Hybrid Powertrain
  • 8-Speed Automatic Transmission
  • All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
  • Cross Country Raised Ride Height
  • Panoramic Power Sunroof
  • Google Built-In (Maps, Assistant, Play Store)
  • 9" Touchscreen Display
  • 12.3" Digital Driver Display
  • Apple CarPlay
  • Heated Front Seats
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Dual-Zone Climate Control
  • Power Tailgate (Hands-Free)
  • Keyless Entry with Push Button Start
  • LED Headlights with Active High Beam
  • 18" Alloy Wheels
Volvo Safety – Industry Leading Confidence
  • Pilot Assist (Adaptive Cruise + Steering Support)
  • Blind Spot Information System (BLIS)
  • Cross Traffic Alert
  • Lane Keeping Aid
  • Forward Collision Mitigation
  • Automatic Emergency Braking
  • Oncoming Lane Mitigation
  • Driver Alert Control
Why This Vehicle Stands Out
  • SUV capability without the bulk or fuel penalty
  • Lower center of gravity = better handling and control
  • Rare wagon format = limited availability in market
  • Volvo safety + design = long-term ownership confidence
Lanoue Advantage

Hand-selected inventory. Clean presentation. Vehicles chosen for real-world usability and long-term value.

One Key Guaranteed with purchase. if we have a second key it will be provided, additional keys/fobs availble at a cost

 

Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!

 

Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
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$51,695

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Andre Lanoue Sales

1-844-682-3325

2025 Volvo V60 Cross Country