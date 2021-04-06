Menu
2002 Ford Thunderbird

104,139 KM

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

2002 Ford Thunderbird

2002 Ford Thunderbird

Convertible

2002 Ford Thunderbird

Convertible

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

104,139KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 104,139 KM

Vehicle Description

2002 Thunderbird! Book an appointment today to see this beauty!

Look at this stunning 2002 T-Bird is equipped with a 3.9L V8 pushing out 252 hp and 267lb-ft torque. The vehicle is extremly well taken care of and is an absolute joy to drive. 

We will be selling this awesome car certified, serviced, and detailed. 

This Ford comes with a 90 day limited warranty. You don't want to miss out on this one. Carfax Canada report provided. Fantastic financing and extended warranty options available!

This Thunderbird is located at Mymotors.ca, 7 Rouse st Tillsonburg, ON, N4G 5T5. Mymotors.ca is a full service facility and here to service Tillsonburg and the surrounding community.

Don't miss out, come check out this vehicle today!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Convertible Soft Top

