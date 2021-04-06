2002 Ford Thunderbird

+ taxes & licensing
519-688-3202
7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5
519-688-3202
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
2002 Thunderbird! Book an appointment today to see this beauty!
Look at this stunning 2002 T-Bird is equipped with a 3.9L V8 pushing out 252 hp and 267lb-ft torque. The vehicle is extremly well taken care of and is an absolute joy to drive.
We will be selling this awesome car certified, serviced, and detailed.
This Ford comes with a 90 day limited warranty. You don't want to miss out on this one. Carfax Canada report provided. Fantastic financing and extended warranty options available!
This Thunderbird is located at Mymotors.ca, 7 Rouse st Tillsonburg, ON, N4G 5T5. Mymotors.ca is a full service facility and here to service Tillsonburg and the surrounding community.
Don't miss out, come check out this vehicle today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5