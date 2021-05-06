+ taxes & licensing
7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Incoming! 2002 Thunderbird w/hard top
This stunning 50th Anniversary 2002 Ford Thunderbird is equipped with the 274 horspower 3.9L V8 smooth engine and has 270 ft-lb of tourque. It appears to be well taken care of and come with the factory hard top. The 2 tone leather interior and chrome wheels add to the beauty of this fantastic car.
There is nothing left to do but drive this awesome convertible away as it is being sold certifed serviced and detailed!
This T-Bird comes with a 90 day limited warranty. You don't want to miss out on this one. Carfax Canada report provided. Fantastic financing and extended warranty options available!
This convertible is located at Mymotors.ca, 7 Rouse st Tillsonburg, ON, N4G 5T5. Mymotors.ca is a full service facility and here to service Tillsonburg and the surrounding community.
Don't miss out come check out this vehicle today!
