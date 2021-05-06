Menu
2002 Ford Thunderbird

117,126 KM

Details

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
2002 Ford Thunderbird

2002 Ford Thunderbird

50th Anniversary w/hardtop

2002 Ford Thunderbird

50th Anniversary w/hardtop

Location

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

519-688-3202

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

117,126KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7124521
  • Stock #: C21802
  • VIN: 1FAHP60A82Y120634

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Thunderbird Blue
  • Interior Colour Thunderbird Blue/Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 117,126 KM

Vehicle Description

Incoming! 2002 Thunderbird w/hard top

This stunning 50th Anniversary 2002 Ford Thunderbird is equipped with the 274 horspower 3.9L V8 smooth engine and has 270 ft-lb of tourque. It appears to be well taken care of and come with the factory hard top. The 2 tone leather interior and chrome wheels  add to the beauty of this fantastic car. 

There is nothing left to do but drive this awesome convertible away as it is being sold certifed serviced and detailed! 

This T-Bird comes with a 90 day limited warranty. You don't want to miss out on this one. Carfax Canada report provided. Fantastic financing and extended warranty options available!

This convertible is located at Mymotors.ca, 7 Rouse st Tillsonburg, ON, N4G 5T5. Mymotors.ca is a full service facility and here to service Tillsonburg and the surrounding community.

Don't miss out come check out this vehicle today!

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Convertible Soft Top

