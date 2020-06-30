2005 Chevrolet Blazer

+ taxes & licensing
519-688-3202
7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Incoming Chevrolet Blazer LS 4WD with low kms!
One owner, No reported accidents, 4WD, Sunroof, Automatic, Air conditioning, Power windows and locks, Alloy wheels.
Rare incoming 4.3L V6 2-door 4WD Blazer will be certfied, serviced, and detailed. Vehicle shows the orginal owner had great pride of ownership and took very good care of the truck.
This SUV comes with a minimum no charge 90 day warranty. You don't want to miss out on this one. Carfax Canada report provided. Fantastic financing and extended warranty options available!
This Blazer is located at Mymotors.ca, 7 Rouse st Tillsonburg, ON, N4G 5T5. Mymotors.ca is a full service facility and here to service Tillsonburg and the surrounding community.
Don't miss out come check out this vehicle today
