Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2005 Chevrolet Blazer

114,208 KM

Details Description Features

$7,450

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,450

+ taxes & licensing

My Motors.ca

519-688-3202

Contact Seller
2005 Chevrolet Blazer

2005 Chevrolet Blazer

LS 4WD, One owner

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Chevrolet Blazer

LS 4WD, One owner

Location

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

519-688-3202

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

  • Listing ID: 5343191
  • VIN: 1GNCT18X65K111263

$7,450

+ taxes & licensing

114,208KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 114,208 KM

Vehicle Description

Incoming Chevrolet Blazer LS 4WD with low kms!

One owner, No reported accidents, 4WD, Sunroof, Automatic, Air conditioning, Power windows and locks, Alloy wheels.

Rare incoming 4.3L V6 2-door 4WD Blazer will be certfied, serviced, and detailed. Vehicle shows the orginal owner had great pride of ownership and took very good care of the truck.

This SUV comes with a minimum no charge 90 day warranty. You don't want to miss out on this one. Carfax Canada report provided. Fantastic financing and extended warranty options available!

This Blazer is located at Mymotors.ca, 7 Rouse st Tillsonburg, ON, N4G 5T5. Mymotors.ca is a full service facility and here to service Tillsonburg and the surrounding community.

Don't miss out come check out this vehicle today 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From My Motors.ca

2015 Honda CR-V Tour...
 108,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Journey C...
 139,038 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Versa No...
 134,463 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email My Motors.ca

My Motors.ca

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

Call Dealer

519-688-XXXX

(click to show)

519-688-3202

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory