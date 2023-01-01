2005 Dodge Ram 1500 ...

$4,000 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 6 9 , 8 8 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9935117

9935117 Stock #: 23G71AAXZ

23G71AAXZ VIN: 1D7HU18D55J511473

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 369,888 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 4x4 5 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.