2006 Honda Element

158,338 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2006 Honda Element

2006 Honda Element

w/Y Pkg

2006 Honda Element

w/Y Pkg

Location

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

158,338KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9267730
  • Stock #: S22285
  • VIN: 5J6YH18746L800496

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # S22285
  • Mileage 158,338 KM

Vehicle Description

** INCOMING ** MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON ** 2006 Honda Element w/Y Pkg This Honda will be sold certified, serviced and detailed. Please call for more details! This Element comes with a 90 day Warranty. You don't want to miss out on this one. CarfaxCanada report provided. Fantastic financing and extended warranty options available! This SUV is located at Mymotors.ca, 7 Rouse St. Tillsonburg, ON, N4G 5T5. Mymotors.ca is a full service facility and here to service Tillsonburg and the surrounding community. Don't miss out come check out this vehicle today!

