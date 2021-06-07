+ taxes & licensing
* INCOMING * 2007 Dodge Charger SRT8 Unique LOW LOW KM! With Horsepower 425 hp @ 6200 rpm and Torque 420 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm, this barely driven SRT8 will be turning heads everywhere it goes!! This flashy \"detonator yellow\" 6.1L V8 HEMI charger comes with heated seats, navigation, power moonroof, rear air conditioning, OEM big brakes/4 piston calipers and much more. This is a must see vehicle! On top of all of that it is being sold certified, serviced and detailed. This Charger comes with a 90 day warranty. You don't want to miss out on this one. CarfaxCanada report provided. Fantastic financing and extended warranty options available! This Dodge is located at Mymotors.ca, 7 Rouse St. Tillsonburg, ON, N4G 5T5. Mymotors.ca is a full service facility and here to service Tillsonburg and the surrounding community. Don't miss out come check out this vehicle today!
