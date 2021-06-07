Menu
2007 Dodge Charger

26,225 KM

Details Description

$31,900

+ tax & licensing
$31,900

+ taxes & licensing

My Motors.ca

519-688-3202

2007 Dodge Charger

2007 Dodge Charger

SRT8

2007 Dodge Charger

SRT8

Location

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

519-688-3202

$31,900

+ taxes & licensing

26,225KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7187402
  Stock #: C21819
  VIN: 2B3LA73W17H636744

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 26,225 KM

Vehicle Description

* INCOMING * 2007 Dodge Charger SRT8 Unique LOW LOW KM! With Horsepower 425 hp @ 6200 rpm and Torque 420 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm, this barely driven SRT8 will be turning heads everywhere it goes!! This flashy \"detonator yellow\" 6.1L V8 HEMI charger comes with heated seats, navigation, power moonroof, rear air conditioning, OEM big brakes/4 piston calipers and much more. This is a must see vehicle! On top of all of that it is being sold certified, serviced and detailed. This Charger comes with a 90 day warranty. You don't want to miss out on this one. CarfaxCanada report provided. Fantastic financing and extended warranty options available! This Dodge is located at Mymotors.ca, 7 Rouse St. Tillsonburg, ON, N4G 5T5. Mymotors.ca is a full service facility and here to service Tillsonburg and the surrounding community. Don't miss out come check out this vehicle today!

My Motors.ca

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

519-688-3202

