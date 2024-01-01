$29,995+ tax & licensing
2007 Porsche Cayman
Location
DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC
270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
120,500KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WP0AA29877U762430
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 120,500 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Powertrain
5 Speed Manual
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
