2007 Porsche Cayman

120,500 KM

Details Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
2007 Porsche Cayman

11985150

2007 Porsche Cayman

Location

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

519-842-9026

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
120,500KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WP0AA29877U762430

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 120,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Powertrain

5 Speed Manual

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

519-842-XXXX

519-842-9026

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-842-9026

2007 Porsche Cayman