2008 Dodge Challenger

$40,995 + taxes & licensing 2 8 , 9 1 7 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7187399

7187399 Stock #: C21818

C21818 VIN: 2B3LJ74WX8H291357

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Orange Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 28,917 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.