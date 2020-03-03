Menu
2008 Ford F-250

XL 4X4

2008 Ford F-250

XL 4X4

Location

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

519-688-3202

$18,000

+ taxes & licensing

  • 285,508KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 4800783
  • VIN: 1FTSX21598EC11187
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2008 Ford F-250 XL 4X4! Fantastic work truck!

4X4, Fresh Paint with new box sides, Fully reconditoned, New rims and tires, Brakes serviced and new front rotors, New front and rear shocks, Replaced drivers door pins and bushings, New bed liner, Exhaust manifold repaired. plus more

This 2008 F-250 previous commercial truck has been gone over front to back making sure that it is fully reconditioned and serviced. You wont find a better workhorse of a work truck then this one. It is cerified, serviced, ands detailed. 

This F-250 comes with a minimum no charge 90 day warranty. You don't want to miss out on this one. Carfax Canada report provided. Fantastic financing and extended warranty options available!

This workhorse is located at Mymotors.ca, 7 Rouse st Tillsonburg, ON, N4G 5T5. Mymotors.ca is a full service facility and here to service Tillsonburg and the surrounding community.

Don't miss out come check out this vehicle today!

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
  • Warranty Included
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
Convenience
  • Tow Hooks
  • Tow Hitch
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
  • Power Outlet
Exterior
  • Steel Wheels
Seating
  • Rear Bench Seat
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer

