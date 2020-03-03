7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
2008 Ford F-250 XL 4X4! Fantastic work truck!
4X4, Fresh Paint with new box sides, Fully reconditoned, New rims and tires, Brakes serviced and new front rotors, New front and rear shocks, Replaced drivers door pins and bushings, New bed liner, Exhaust manifold repaired. plus more
This 2008 F-250 previous commercial truck has been gone over front to back making sure that it is fully reconditioned and serviced. You wont find a better workhorse of a work truck then this one. It is cerified, serviced, ands detailed.
This F-250 comes with a minimum no charge 90 day warranty. You don't want to miss out on this one. Carfax Canada report provided. Fantastic financing and extended warranty options available!
This workhorse is located at Mymotors.ca, 7 Rouse st Tillsonburg, ON, N4G 5T5. Mymotors.ca is a full service facility and here to service Tillsonburg and the surrounding community.
Don't miss out come check out this vehicle today!
