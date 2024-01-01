Menu
2009 Toyota Corolla CE (AUTOMATIC, CRUISE CONTROL, A/C, POWER LOCKS, CD PLAYER, AUX). Vehicle comes certified/detailed. No hidden fees. Financing options available - we deal with all major banks just like big brand dealers. Hours: Monday - Wednesday & Friday 8:00AM-5:00PM - Thursday 8:00AM-7:00PM - Saturday 8:00AM-1:00PM. Address: 7 Rouse Street W, Tillsonburg, N4G 5T5

2009 Toyota Corolla

95,586 KM

Details Description

$11,495

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2009 Toyota Corolla

CE (**AUTOMATIC**CRUISE CONTROL**A/C**POWER LOCKS**CD PLAYER**AUX**)

12000298

2009 Toyota Corolla

CE (**AUTOMATIC**CRUISE CONTROL**A/C**POWER LOCKS**CD PLAYER**AUX**)

Location

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

519-688-3202

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$11,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
95,586KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T1BU40E29C176096

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # C25046
  • Mileage 95,586 KM

Vehicle Description

** 2009 Toyota Corolla CE ** (**AUTOMATIC**CRUISE CONTROL**A/C**POWER LOCKS**CD PLAYER**AUX**) *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED/DETAILED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE - WE DEAL WITH ALL MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE BIG BRAND DEALERS!! *** HOURS: MONDAY - WEDNESDAY & FRIDAY 8:00AM-5:00PM - THURSDAY 8:00AM-7:00PM - SATURDAY 8:00AM-1:00PM ADDRESS: 7 ROUSE STREET W, TILLSONBURG, N4G 5T5

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

My Motors.ca

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5
$11,495

+ taxes & licensing

My Motors.ca

519-688-3202

2009 Toyota Corolla