** 2009 Toyota Rav 4 ** (**ALLOY RIMS**4WD**TINTS**ROOF RACK**A/C**CRUISE CONTROL**) ** MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON ** *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED/DETAILED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE - WE DEAL WITH ALL MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE BIG BRAND DEALERS!! *** HOURS: MONDAY - WEDNESDAY & FRIDAY 8:00AM-5:00PM - THURSDAY 8:00AM-7:00PM - SATURDAY 8:00AM-1:00PM ADDRESS: 7 ROUSE STREET W, TILLSONBURG, N4G 5T5

2009 Toyota RAV4

220,457 KM

Details Description

$9,450

Base (**ALLOY RIMS**4WD**TINTS**ROOF RACK**TRACTION CONTROL**A/C**CRUISE CONTROL**)

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

519-688-3202

Used
220,457KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3BF33V59W012881

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # S24836T
  • Mileage 220,457 KM

Vehicle Description

