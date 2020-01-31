Incoming 2010 Dodge Journey SXT! V6, Low KMS!





No reported accidents, Extensive service history, Power seats, Alloy wheels, Power windows and locks, Well maintained, Air Conditioning, plus so much more





This incoming 6 cyl, FWD Journey has been well maintained and is in fantastic condition. With only 121366kms it is priced to move at 7995.00 plus hst.





This unbelievable Journey SXT comes with a minimum no charge 90 day warranty. You don't want to miss out on this one. Carfax Canada report provided. Fantastic financing and extended warranty options available!





This crossover is located at Mymotors.ca, 7 Rouse st Tillsonburg, ON, N4G 5T5. Mymotors.ca is a full service facility and here to service Tillsonburg and the surrounding community.





Don't miss out come check out this vehicle today!