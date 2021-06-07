Menu
2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac

174,408 KM

Details Description

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

My Motors.ca

519-688-3202

2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac

2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac

ADRENALIN

2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac

ADRENALIN

Location

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

519-688-3202

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

174,408KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7257623
  • Stock #: PEISportTrac
  • VIN: 1FMEU2D82AUF00799

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 174,408 KM

Vehicle Description

Take a look at this 2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Adrenalin!!! This absolute restored beauty with new custom leather, refinished rims, and polished body is coming out of the owners collection for sale! This AWD truck comes equipped with power seats, custom heated leather seats, bed liner, upgraded Kenwood radio with Apple Car play and Android Auto, custom added back up camera, Bluetooth, and so much more!! One of a kind, unique style describe this 2010 Truck. It comes sold certified, serviced and detailed. This Ford comes with a 90 day limited warranty. You don't want to miss out on this one. CarfaxCanada report provided. Fantastic financing and extended warranty options available! This truck is located atMymotors.ca, 7 Rouse St. Tillsonburg, ON, N4G 5T5. Mymotors.ca is a full service facility and here to service Tillsonburg and the surrounding community. Don't miss out come check out this vehicle today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

My Motors.ca

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

