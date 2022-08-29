Menu
2010 Ford Ranger

149,488 KM

2010 Ford Ranger

2010 Ford Ranger

XLT

2010 Ford Ranger

XLT

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

149,488KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 149,488 KM

Vehicle Description

** INCOMING ** MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON ** 2010 Ford Ranger XLT This Ford will be sold certified, serviced and detailed. Please call for more details! This Ranger comes with a 90 day Warranty. You don't want to miss out on this one. CarfaxCanada report provided. Fantastic financing and extended warranty options available! This truck is located at Mymotors.ca, 7 Rouse St. Tillsonburg, ON, N4G 5T5. Mymotors.ca is a full service facility and here to service Tillsonburg and the surrounding community. Don't miss out come check out this vehicle today!

