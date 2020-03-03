2010 Toyota Tundra

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5
519-688-3202
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
2010 Tundra Double Cab SR5 5.7L 4X4!
4X4, Double Cab, New front brake pads and rotors, Rear brakes serviced, Excellent tires, Alloy wheels, Bed liner, and Running boards.
Reliability and affordability combined on this fantastic truck. This 5.7L workhorse is fully serviced, detailed and ready to go.
Mymotors.ca backs what they sell as this Toyota Tundra comes with a minimum 90 day warranty and a Carfax Canada Report. Fantastic financing programs and extended warranty options available.
This great truck is located at mymotors.ca 7 Rouse st W tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5. Mymotors.ca is a full service facilty that is here to service Tillsonburg and the surrounding communities.
Come check out this awesome Tundra today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5