2010 Toyota Tundra

SR5 4X4

2010 Toyota Tundra

SR5 4X4

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

519-688-3202

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 220,270KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 4729398
  • Stock #: T19458
  • VIN: 5TFUY5F13AX107334
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2010 Tundra Double Cab SR5 5.7L 4X4!

4X4, Double Cab, New front brake pads and rotors, Rear brakes serviced, Excellent tires, Alloy wheels, Bed liner, and Running boards.

Reliability and affordability combined on this fantastic truck. This 5.7L workhorse is fully serviced, detailed and ready to go. 

Mymotors.ca backs what they sell as this Toyota Tundra comes with a minimum 90 day warranty and a Carfax Canada Report. Fantastic financing programs and extended warranty options available. 

This great truck is located at mymotors.ca 7 Rouse st W tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5. Mymotors.ca is a full service facilty that is here to service Tillsonburg and the surrounding communities.

Come check out this awesome Tundra today!

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Tow Hitch
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
  • Warranty Included
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Transmission Overdrive Switch
  • Conventional Spare Tire

