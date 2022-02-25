Menu
2010 Toyota Venza

67,319 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Location

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

67,319KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8446749
  • Stock #: S22122
  • VIN: 4T3ZA3BB2AU023779

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # S22122
  • Mileage 67,319 KM

Vehicle Description

** INCOMING ** MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON ** 2010 Toyota Venza This Toyota will be sold certified, serviced and detailed. Please call for more details! This Venza comes with a 90 day warranty. You don't want to miss out on this one. CarfaxCanada report provided. Fantastic financing and extended warranty options available! This Hatchback is located at Mymotors.ca, 7 Rouse St. Tillsonburg, ON, N4G 5T5. Mymotors.ca is a full service facility and here to service Tillsonburg and the surrounding community. Don't miss out come check out this vehicle today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

