2011 Ford Mustang

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5
2011 Mustang 5.0L GT Steeda Edition Convertible!!
No reported accidents, Very well maintained, Upgraded Steeda performace package, Bluetooth, Leather interior, Power driver seat, Satellite radio, Heated front seats plus so much more.
The 412 hp, 529 Nm (390 pounds-feet) 5.0 liter V8 engine on the Mustang GT was tweaked to output 450 horsepower thanks to the steeda options including the upgraded exhaust and a cold air intake.
The vehicle also comes with improved handling and driving dynamics, thanks to the addition of a new hood and rear wing
his Ford comes with a 90 day limited warranty. You don't want to miss out on this one. Carfax Canada report provided. Fantastic financing and extended warranty options available!
This Mustang is located at Mymotors.ca, 7 Rouse st Tillsonburg, ON, N4G 5T5.
