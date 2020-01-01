Menu
2011 Ford Mustang

64,135 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

My Motors.ca

519-688-3202

2011 Ford Mustang

2011 Ford Mustang

GT 5.0L STEEDA EDTION

2011 Ford Mustang

GT 5.0L STEEDA EDTION

Location

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

519-688-3202

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

64,135KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6307812
  • Stock #: C19712
  • VIN: 1ZVBP8FF8B5112854

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 64,135 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Mustang 5.0L GT Steeda Edition Convertible!!

No reported accidents, Very well maintained, Upgraded Steeda performace package, Bluetooth, Leather interior, Power driver seat, Satellite radio, Heated front seats plus so much more.

The 412 hp, 529 Nm (390 pounds-feet) 5.0 liter V8 engine on the Mustang GT was tweaked to output 450 horsepower thanks to the steeda options including the upgraded exhaust and a cold air intake. 

The vehicle also comes with improved handling and driving dynamics, thanks to the addition of a new hood and rear wing

his Ford comes with a 90 day limited warranty. You don't want to miss out on this one. Carfax Canada report provided. Fantastic financing and extended warranty options available!

This Mustang is located at Mymotors.ca, 7 Rouse st Tillsonburg, ON, N4G 5T5. Mymotors.ca is a full service facility and here to service Tillsonburg and the surrounding community.

Don't miss out come check out this vehicle today!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection

