519-688-3202
2011 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class
ML 350 BlueTEC
Location
My Motors.ca
7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5
- Listing ID: 8340144
- Stock #: S22093
- VIN: 4JGBB2FB6BA646756
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 164,322 KM
Vehicle Description
** JUST ARRIVED ** MORE PICS COMING SOON ** 2011 Mercedes-Benz M-Class This Mercedes will be sold certified, serviced and detailed. Please call for more details! This M-Class comes with a 90 day warranty. You don't want to miss out on this one. CarfaxCanada report provided. Fantastic financing and extended warranty options available! This SUV is located at Mymotors.ca, 7 Rouse St. Tillsonburg, ON, N4G 5T5. Mymotors.ca is a full service facility and here to service Tillsonburg and the surrounding community. Don't miss out come check out this vehicle today!
