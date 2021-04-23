+ taxes & licensing
7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
2012 Audi Q5 2.0 Quattro Premium
This Audi Q5 has Heated front and rear seats, Back up camera, Navigation, Bluetooth, Leather steering wheel , Stablity control, Push button start plus so much more. This Audi is loaded!
Luxury, comfort, and versatility descibe this loaded up Q5. It is certified, serviced, detailed and ready to go!
This Audi comes with the balance of the factory warranty. You don't want to miss out on this one. Carfax Canada report provided. Fantastic financing and extended warranty options available!
This SUV is located at Mymotors.ca, 7 Rouse st Tillsonburg, ON, N4G 5T5. Mymotors.ca is a full service facility and here to service Tillsonburg and the surrounding community.
Don't miss out come check out this vehicle today!
