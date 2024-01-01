Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Hyundai Tucson

90,356 KM

Details Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Hyundai Tucson

L

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Hyundai Tucson

L

Location

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

519-842-9026

  1. 11500355
  2. 11500355
  3. 11500355
  4. 11500355
  5. 11500355
  6. 11500355
  7. 11500355
  8. 11500355
  9. 11500355
  10. 11500355
  11. 11500355
  12. 11500355
  13. 11500355
  14. 11500355
  15. 11500355
  16. 11500355
  17. 11500355
  18. 11500355
Contact Seller

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
90,356KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8JT3AB0CU319646

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 24G311AAAZ
  • Mileage 90,356 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

Used 2009 GMC Sierra 1500 AS TRADED - YOU CERTIFY AND YOU SAVE for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2009 GMC Sierra 1500 AS TRADED - YOU CERTIFY AND YOU SAVE 134,201 KM $14,999 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Buick Enclave Essence ONE OWNER | OFF LEASE | NO ACCIDENTS for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2020 Buick Enclave Essence ONE OWNER | OFF LEASE | NO ACCIDENTS 100,752 KM $32,985 + tax & lic
Used 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT ONLY 53,000KM | 6.2 V8 | ALL TERRAIN PACKAGE for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT ONLY 53,000KM | 6.2 V8 | ALL TERRAIN PACKAGE 53,105 KM $37,939 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

Call Dealer

519-842-XXXX

(click to show)

519-842-9026

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-842-9026

Contact Seller
2012 Hyundai Tucson