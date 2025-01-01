Menu
** INCOMING ** PHOTOS COMING SOON ** 2012 Toyota Tacoma ** *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED/DETAILED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE - WE DEAL WITH ALL MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE BIG BRAND DEALERS!! *** HOURS: MONDAY - WEDNESDAY & FRIDAY 8:00AM-5:00PM - THURSDAY 8:00AM-7:00PM - SATURDAY 8:00AM-1:00PM ADDRESS: 7 ROUSE STREET W, TILLSONBURG, N4G 5T5

2012 Toyota Tacoma

151,475 KM

Details Description

$26,988

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Toyota Tacoma

12705096

2012 Toyota Tacoma

Location

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

519-688-3202

Logo_AccidentFree

$26,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
151,475KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TFUU4EN3CX042966

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # T25347
  • Mileage 151,475 KM

Vehicle Description

** INCOMING ** PHOTOS COMING SOON ** 2012 Toyota Tacoma ** *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED/DETAILED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE - WE DEAL WITH ALL MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE BIG BRAND DEALERS!! *** HOURS: MONDAY - WEDNESDAY & FRIDAY 8:00AM-5:00PM - THURSDAY 8:00AM-7:00PM - SATURDAY 8:00AM-1:00PM ADDRESS: 7 ROUSE STREET W, TILLSONBURG, N4G 5T5

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

My Motors.ca

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5
519-688-3202

$26,988

+ taxes & licensing>

My Motors.ca

519-688-3202

2012 Toyota Tacoma