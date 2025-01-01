Menu
2012 Toyota Tacoma - 144,184 KM - $21,255 + taxes & licensing

VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED/DETAILED. NO HIDDEN FEES. FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE - WE DEAL WITH ALL MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE BIG BRAND DEALERS!!

HOURS: MONDAY - WEDNESDAY & FRIDAY 8:00AM-5:00PM - THURSDAY 8:00AM-7:00PM - SATURDAY 8:00AM-1:00PM 
ADDRESS: 7 ROUSE STREET W, TILLSONBURG, N4G 5T5

2012 Toyota Tacoma

144,184 KM

$21,255

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Toyota Tacoma

12728322

2012 Toyota Tacoma

Location

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

519-688-3202

Logo_NoBadges

$21,255

+ taxes & licensing

Used
144,184KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TFPX4EN9CX010611

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # T25343
  • Mileage 144,184 KM

Vehicle Description

**2012 Toyota Tacoma ** KM in MILES *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED/DETAILED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE - WE DEAL WITH ALL MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE BIG BRAND DEALERS!! *** HOURS: MONDAY - WEDNESDAY & FRIDAY 8:00AM-5:00PM - THURSDAY 8:00AM-7:00PM - SATURDAY 8:00AM-1:00PM ADDRESS: 7 ROUSE STREET W, TILLSONBURG, N4G 5T5

My Motors.ca

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5
$21,255

+ taxes & licensing>

My Motors.ca

519-688-3202

2012 Toyota Tacoma