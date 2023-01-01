2013 Chevrolet Equinox

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 1 , 8 2 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10535127

10535127 Stock #: 24C62AX

24C62AX VIN: 2GNALDEK8D6386216

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 141,822 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

