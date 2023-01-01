Menu
2013 Chevrolet Equinox

141,822 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-842-9026

2013 Chevrolet Equinox

2013 Chevrolet Equinox

1LT

2013 Chevrolet Equinox

1LT

Location

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

519-842-9026

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

141,822KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10535127
  • Stock #: 24C62AX
  • VIN: 2GNALDEK8D6386216

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 141,822 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

