$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC
519-842-9026
2013 Chevrolet Equinox
2013 Chevrolet Equinox
1LT
Location
DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC
270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3
519-842-9026
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
141,822KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10535127
- Stock #: 24C62AX
- VIN: 2GNALDEK8D6386216
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 141,822 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC
270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3