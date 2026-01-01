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2013 Chevrolet Sonic LS | Safety Certified | Detailed | No Hidden Fees | Hours: Monday - Wednesday & Friday 8:00am-5:00pm - Thursday 8:00am-7:00pm Saturday 8:00am-1:00pm Address: 7 Rouse Street W, Tillsonburg, N4G 5T5

2013 Chevrolet Sonic

68,924 KM

Details Description Features

$10,988

+ taxes & licensing
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2013 Chevrolet Sonic

LS

Watch This Vehicle
14433989

2013 Chevrolet Sonic

LS

Location

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

519-688-3202

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Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$10,988

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
68,924KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1JA6EH7D4183083

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C26684
  • Mileage 68,924 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Chevrolet Sonic LS | Safety Certified | Detailed | No Hidden Fees | Hours: Monday - Wednesday & Friday 8:00am-5:00pm - Thursday 8:00am-7:00pm Saturday 8:00am-1:00pm Address: 7 Rouse Street W, Tillsonburg, N4G 5T5

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Cloth Seat Trim
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front beverage holders
Sport steering wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
4 Speakers
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Exterior

Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Convenience

Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Front Reclining Full Bucket Seats
Emergency communication system: OnStar Directions & Connections
AM/FM Stereo w/4 Speakers
15\" x 6.0\" Steel Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5
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519-688-3202

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$10,988

+ taxes & licensing>

My Motors.ca

519-688-3202

2013 Chevrolet Sonic