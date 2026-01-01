$10,988+ taxes & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Sonic
LS
2013 Chevrolet Sonic
LS
Location
My Motors.ca
7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5
519-688-3202
$10,988
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C26684
- Mileage 68,924 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Chevrolet Sonic LS | Safety Certified | Detailed | No Hidden Fees | Hours: Monday - Wednesday & Friday 8:00am-5:00pm - Thursday 8:00am-7:00pm Saturday 8:00am-1:00pm Address: 7 Rouse Street W, Tillsonburg, N4G 5T5
Vehicle Features
Safety
Mechanical
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
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519-688-3202