2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 2 5 , 9 4 6 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8499026

8499026 Stock #: V22138

V22138 VIN: 2C4RDGBG9DR643618

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # V22138

Mileage 125,946 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.