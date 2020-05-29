2013 GMC Acadia

+ taxes & licensing
519-688-3202
7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5
519-688-3202
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Just Arrived! Acadia 3.6L V6 SLE-2 AWD
No reported accidents, AWD, Back up camera, Bluetooth, Power heated seats, 7 passenger, Power tailgate, Remote start, plus so much more
This super clean V6 7 passenger Acadia will be sold certified, serviced and detailed. This value priced people mover won't last long!
This Acadia comes with a minimum no charge 90 day warranty. You don't want to miss out on this one. Carfax Canada report provided. Fantastic financing and extended warranty options available!
This SUV is located at Mymotors.ca, 7 Rouse st Tillsonburg, ON, N4G 5T5. Mymotors.ca is a full service facility and here to service Tillsonburg and the surrounding community.
Don't miss out come check out this vehicle today
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5