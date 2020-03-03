2013 GMC Sierra 2500

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5
519-688-3202
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
2013 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali Diesel!
4X4, Navigation, New front brakes complete, Upgraded DEF system, NOX sensor and egr valve replaced, Tonneau cover, Spray liner, Back up camera, Spray liner, and so much more.
This 6.6L Diesel Denali has it all including upgarded headlights and roof lights. This weel maintained machine is cerified, serviced, detailed and ready to go!
Mymotors.ca backs what we sell as this Denali comes with a minimum 90 Day warranty and a Carfax Canada report. Fantastic financing and extended warranty options available.
This awesome truck is located at 7 Rouse st W, Tillsonburg, On N4G 5T5. Mymotors.ca is a full service facility that is here to service Tillsonburg and its surrounding communities.
Come check out the GMC Sierra today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5