Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Toyota Corolla

131,034 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

My Motors.ca

519-688-3202

Contact Seller
2013 Toyota Corolla

2013 Toyota Corolla

CE

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Toyota Corolla

CE

Location

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

519-688-3202

  1. 8124535
  2. 8124535
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

131,034KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8124535
  • Stock #: T22000A
  • VIN: 2T1BU4EE3DC044918

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # T22000A
  • Mileage 131,034 KM

Vehicle Description

** JUST ARRIVED ** MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON ** 2013 Toyota Corolla CE This Toyota will be sold certified, serviced and detailed. Please call for more details! This Corolla comes with a 90 day warranty. You don't want to miss out on this one. CarfaxCanada report provided. Fantastic financing and extended warranty options available! This sedan is located at Mymotors.ca, 7 Rouse St. Tillsonburg, ON, N4G 5T5. Mymotors.ca is a full service facility and here to service Tillsonburg and the surrounding community. Don't miss out come check out this vehicle today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From My Motors.ca

2013 Toyota Corolla CE
 131,034 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Honda Civic SED...
 19,372 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Buick Encore Pr...
 75,889 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email My Motors.ca

My Motors.ca

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

Call Dealer

519-688-XXXX

(click to show)

519-688-3202

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory