Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

69,450 KM

Details Description Features

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

DeGroote-Hill Pontiac Buick GMC Ltd

519-842-9026

Contact Seller
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ Just in

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ Just in

Location

DeGroote-Hill Pontiac Buick GMC Ltd

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

519-842-9026

  1. 7065304
  2. 7065304
  3. 7065304
  4. 7065304
  5. 7065304
  6. 7065304
  7. 7065304
  8. 7065304
  9. 7065304
  10. 7065304
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

69,450KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7065304
  • Stock #: 21C250A
  • VIN: 3GCUKSEC8EG413183

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 69,450 KM

Vehicle Description

Very Nice Local Trade

Advantage+ Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle


  • 36-Point Provincial Safety Certification
  • Warranty:30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety related items and extended plans are available
  • CarFax Verified Report
  • Meets or exceeds minimal Provincial Safety Standard on all tires and brakes
  • 7 Day Money Back Guarantee or Exchange up to 500 KMS
  • Preferred* Financing Rates OAC
  • Market Value Report provided
  • Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles
  • Complimentary wash and vacuum, engine shampoo
  • OEM notified of ownership change and recalls inspected and repaired
  • Complimentary shuttle transportation

The AutoIQ Dealership Network came together in 2016 with a mission to deliver an exceptional car buying experience. With 17 dealerships across Ontario, 14 brands and over 5000 new and pre-owned vehicles in stock, AutoIQ customers can expect great selection, value, and trust. Thats why we offer a 7 Day Money Back Guarantee on most vehicles we sell. Buying a new vehicle is a big purchase and we want to ensure you LOVE it! Have a trade? Want to know what your current vehicle is worth? Ask for a guaranteed trade value for your current vehicle. And regardless of whether you buy a new or quality pre-owned vehicle from us, we have attractive financing rates and flexible terms regardless of your credit.


SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls


Errors & Omissions Expected


INSGMT

Vehicle Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From DeGroote-Hill Pontiac Buick GMC Ltd

2014 Chevrolet Silve...
 69,450 KM
$34,995 + tax & lic
2011 GMC Sierra 1500...
 256,350 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 26,185 KM
$53,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email DeGroote-Hill Pontiac Buick GMC Ltd

DeGroote-Hill Pontiac Buick GMC Ltd

DeGroote-Hill Pontiac Buick GMC Ltd

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

Call Dealer

519-842-XXXX

(click to show)

519-842-9026

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory