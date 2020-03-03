Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT FULL STOW AND GO!

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT FULL STOW AND GO!

Location

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

519-688-3202

Contact Seller

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 124,857KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4735665
  • Stock #: V19456
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG3ER369768
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT full stow and go!

No reported accidents, Complete new front and rear brakes, 4 brand new tires, Full stow and go, 7 passenger, Power options, SXT package, 

Fully serviced, certfied and detailed this 2014 Grand Caravan is ready to go. Brand new brakes and tires all around. 

This van comes with a minimum no charge 90 day warranty. You don't want to miss out on this one. Carfax Canada report provided. Fantastic financing and extended warranty options available!

This Grand Caravan is located at Mymotors.ca, 7 Rouse st Tillsonburg, ON, N4G 5T5. Mymotors.ca is a full service facility and here to service Tillsonburg and the surrounding community.

Don't miss out come check out this vehicle today!

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
  • Warranty Included
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From My Motors.ca

2010 Toyota Tundra S...
 220,270 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2009 Lincoln MKS FWD
 216,405 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2012 Audi Q5 2.0L Pr...
 154,281 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
My Motors.ca

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-688-XXXX

(click to show)

519-688-3202

Send A Message