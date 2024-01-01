$14,999+ tax & licensing
2014 GMC Terrain
SLE-1 | BOUGHT NEW & SERVICED HERE | NO ACCIDENTS |
Location
DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC
270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3
519-842-9026
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 80,101 KM
Vehicle Description
Odometer is 102844 kilometers below market average!
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/ABS, 6 Speaker, 80-watt Audio System, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-Theft Alarm, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Bluetooth Mobile Phone Connectivity, Body-Colour Heated Power Adjustable Mirrors, CD player, Charcoal Grille w/Chrome Surround, Compass, Deep Tinted Glass - Rear Door, Quarter & Rear, Driver/Front Passenger Dual Stage Frontal Airbags, Floor Mats - Front, Carpeted Insert, Floor Mats - Rear, Carpeted Insert, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Halogen Fog Lights, Halogen Projector Low Beam w/Auto Lamp Control, Map Pockets - Driver/Front Passenger Seatback, Power driver seat, Power Outlets - 4 Auxiliary w/Covers, 12-Volt, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 3SA, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/Colour Touch/MP3 CD Player, Rear Seating - Multi-Flex Sliding Rear Seat, Rear Vision Camera - Display In Radio Screen, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed-sensing steering, StabiliTrak - Electronic Stability Control System, Steering - Electric Variable Assist Power, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Theft Deterrent - Electronic Immobilizer, Traction control, Traction Control, Trailer Towing Capacity 1500 lbs/680 kg, USB Port In Centre Console.
Crystal Red Tintcoat
4D Sport Utility
2.4L I4 DI DOHC VVT
6-Speed Automatic Electronic
FWD
Awards:
* JD Power Canada Initial Quality Study * IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+ with optional front crash prevention
VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
36-point Provincial Safety Inspection
172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card
Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
7 Day Money Back Guarantee*
Market Value Report provided
Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles
Complimentary wash and vacuum
Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.
*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)
INSGMT
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
