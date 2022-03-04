2014 Hyundai Accent

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 0 3 , 1 4 3 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8488738

8488738 Stock #: T21895AAA

T21895AAA VIN: KMHCT4AE7EU653183

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Grey

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 103,143 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.