Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Hyundai Accent

103,143 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

My Motors.ca

519-688-3202

Contact Seller
2014 Hyundai Accent

2014 Hyundai Accent

GLS

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Hyundai Accent

GLS

Location

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

519-688-3202

  1. 8488738
  2. 8488738
  3. 8488738
  4. 8488738
  5. 8488738
  6. 8488738
  7. 8488738
  8. 8488738
  9. 8488738
  10. 8488738
  11. 8488738
  12. 8488738
  13. 8488738
  14. 8488738
  15. 8488738
  16. 8488738
  17. 8488738
  18. 8488738
  19. 8488738
  20. 8488738
  21. 8488738
  22. 8488738
  23. 8488738
  24. 8488738
  25. 8488738
  26. 8488738
  27. 8488738
  28. 8488738
Contact Seller
Logo_OneOwner

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

103,143KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8488738
  • Stock #: T21895AAA
  • VIN: KMHCT4AE7EU653183

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 103,143 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Hyundai Accent GLS This Hyundai will be sold certified, serviced and detailed. Please call for more details! This Accent comes with a 90 day warranty. You don't want to miss out on this one. CarfaxCanada report provided. Fantastic financing and extended warranty options available! This sedan is located at Mymotors.ca, 7 Rouse St. Tillsonburg, ON, N4G 5T5. Mymotors.ca is a full service facility and here to service Tillsonburg and the surrounding community. Don't miss out come check out this vehicle today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From My Motors.ca

2014 Toyota Yaris LE
 30,350 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Versa No...
 66,190 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Honda CR-V Tour...
 91,785 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email My Motors.ca

My Motors.ca

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

Call Dealer

519-688-XXXX

(click to show)

519-688-3202

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory