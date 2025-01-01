Menu
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Luxury

VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED/DETAILED

NO HIDDEN FEES

FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE - WE DEAL WITH ALL MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE BIG BRAND DEALERS!!

HOURS: MONDAY - WEDNESDAY & FRIDAY 8:00AM-5:00PM - THURSDAY 8:00AM-7:00PM - SATURDAY 8:00AM-1:00PM

ADDRESS: 7 ROUSE STREET W, TILLSONBURG, N4G 5T5

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

106,554 KM

Details Description

$19,888

+ tax & licensing
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL Luxury

12527341

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL Luxury

Location

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

519-688-3202

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$19,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
106,554KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8SNDHF1EU047334

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 106,554 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Luxury

VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED/DETAILED

NO HIDDEN FEES

FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE - WE DEAL WITH ALL MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE BIG BRAND DEALERS!!

HOURS: MONDAY - WEDNESDAY & FRIDAY 8:00AM-5:00PM - THURSDAY 8:00AM-7:00PM - SATURDAY 8:00AM-1:00PM

ADDRESS: 7 ROUSE STREET W, TILLSONBURG, N4G 5T5

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

My Motors.ca

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5
519-688-3202

$19,888

+ taxes & licensing

My Motors.ca

519-688-3202

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe