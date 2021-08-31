Menu
2014 Jeep Cherokee

113,325 KM

Details

$18,370

+ tax & licensing
$18,370

+ taxes & licensing

519-688-3202

North

Location

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

113,325KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7825149
  • Stock #: S21925
  • VIN: 1C4PJMCS5EW168088

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 113,325 KM

Vehicle Description

** JUST ARRIVED ** MORE PHOTOS AND INFO COMING SOON ** 2014 Jeep Cherokee Sport North This Jeep will be sold certified, serviced and detailed. Please call for more details! This Cherokee comes with a 90 day warranty. You don't want to miss out on this one. CarfaxCanada report provided. Fantastic financing and extended warranty options available! This SUV is located at Mymotors.ca, 7 Rouse St. Tillsonburg, ON, N4G 5T5. Mymotors.ca is a full service facility and here to service Tillsonburg and the surrounding community. Don't miss out come check out this vehicle today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

