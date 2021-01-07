Menu
2014 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

295,854 KM

Details Description Features

2014 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2014 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

DIESEL

2014 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

DIESEL

Location

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

519-688-3202

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

295,854KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6450055
  • Stock #: V19698
  • VIN: WD3BE7DC1E5936348

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 295,854 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Low Roof 

Bluetooth, New front and rear brake pads and rotors, New parking brake assembly, Custom ranger racking system, plus much more 

Mymotors.ca has serviced this vehicle fron to back. It is cleaned serviced detailed ready to go. There will so have 2 highroof Sprinters. Please contact us for details 

This Sprinter comes with a 90 day limited warranty. You don't want to miss out on this one. Carfax Canada report provided. Fantastic financing and extended warranty options available!

We are located at Mymotors.ca, 7 Rouse st Tillsonburg, ON, N4G 5T5. Mymotors.ca is a full service facility and here to service Tillsonburg and the surrounding community.

Don't miss out come check out this vehicle today!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

