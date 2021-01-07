+ taxes & licensing
519-688-3202
7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Low Roof
Bluetooth, New front and rear brake pads and rotors, New parking brake assembly, Custom ranger racking system, plus much more
Mymotors.ca has serviced this vehicle fron to back. It is cleaned serviced detailed ready to go. There will so have 2 highroof Sprinters. Please contact us for details
This Sprinter comes with a 90 day limited warranty. You don't want to miss out on this one. Carfax Canada report provided. Fantastic financing and extended warranty options available!
We are located at Mymotors.ca, 7 Rouse st Tillsonburg, ON, N4G 5T5. Mymotors.ca is a full service facility and here to service Tillsonburg and the surrounding community.
Don't miss out come check out this vehicle today!
