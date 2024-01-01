Menu
2015 Buick Verano

26,451 KM

$14,999

2015 Buick Verano

2015 Buick Verano

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

519-842-9026

$14,999

Used
26,451KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G4PP5SK0F4190577

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # U-2901X
  • Mileage 26,451 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

2015 Buick Verano