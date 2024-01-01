$14,999+ tax & licensing
2015 Buick Verano
DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC
270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3
519-842-9026
$14,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
26,451KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G4PP5SK0F4190577
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # U-2901X
- Mileage 26,451 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
