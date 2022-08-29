2015 Chevrolet Cruze

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 0 9 , 8 1 8 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9117958

9117958 Stock #: S22253A

S22253A VIN: 1G1PF5SB2F7260627

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # S22253A

Mileage 109,818 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.