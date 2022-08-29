Menu
2015 Chevrolet Cruze

109,818 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

My Motors.ca

519-688-3202

2LT

2LT

Location

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

519-688-3202

Logo_LowKilometer_OneOwner

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

109,818KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9117958
  • Stock #: S22253A
  • VIN: 1G1PF5SB2F7260627

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 109,818 KM

Vehicle Description

** INCOMING ** MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON ** 2015 Chevrolet Cruze LT2 - Manual This Chevy will be sold certified, serviced and detailed. Please call for more details! This Cruze comes with a 90 day warranty. You don't want to miss out on this one. CarfaxCanada report provided. Fantastic financing and extended warranty options available! This Sedan is located at Mymotors.ca, 7 Rouse St. Tillsonburg, ON, N4G 5T5. Mymotors.ca is a full service facility and here to service Tillsonburg and the surrounding community. Don't miss out come check out this vehicle today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

