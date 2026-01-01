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2015 Chrysler 200 Limited Limited | FWD | Automatic | Alloy Wheels | Heated Seats | Heated Steering Wheel | Power Driver Seat | Climate Control | Bluetooth | Back-Up Camera | Heated Power Mirrors | Safety Certified | Detailed | No Hidden Fees | Hours: Monday - Wednesday & Friday 8:00am-5:00pm - Thursday 8:00am-7:00pm Saturday 8:00am-1:00pm Address: 7 Rouse Street W, Tillsonburg, N4G 5T5

2015 Chrysler 200

46,438 KM

Details Description Features

$15,888

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Chrysler 200

Limited | FWD | Automatic | Alloy Wheels | Heated Seats | Heated Steering Wheel | Power Driver Seat | Climate Control | Bluetooth | Back-Up Camera | Heated Power Mirrors

Watch This Vehicle
14520669

2015 Chrysler 200

Limited | FWD | Automatic | Alloy Wheels | Heated Seats | Heated Steering Wheel | Power Driver Seat | Climate Control | Bluetooth | Back-Up Camera | Heated Power Mirrors

Location

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

519-688-3202

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Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$15,888

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
46,438KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C3CCCAG8FN673393

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 46,438 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Chrysler 200 Limited Limited | FWD | Automatic | Alloy Wheels | Heated Seats | Heated Steering Wheel | Power Driver Seat | Climate Control | Bluetooth | Back-Up Camera | Heated Power Mirrors | Safety Certified | Detailed | No Hidden Fees | Hours: Monday - Wednesday & Friday 8:00am-5:00pm - Thursday 8:00am-7:00pm Saturday 8:00am-1:00pm Address: 7 Rouse Street W, Tillsonburg, N4G 5T5

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Remote Start System
Front Bucket Seats
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Humidity Sensor
Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth
Nav Ready! See Dealer For Details
Accessory Switch Bank

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Front fog lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Air Conditioning ATC w/Dual Zone Control

Seating

Power Driver Seat
Premium Cloth Bucket Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
GPS Antenna Input

Convenience

Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Comfort Group
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Quick Order Package 26E
Front/rear climate control outlets
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
Radio: UConnect 8.4A AM/FM/BT
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Radio: UConnect 5.0 AM/FM/BT
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Rear A/C & Heat Ducts
Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Microphone
8.4\" Touchscreen
Wheels: 17\" x 7.5\" Tech Silver Aluminum
Wheels: 18\" x 8\" Satin Silver Aluminum

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Used 2015 Chrysler 200 Limited | FWD | Automatic | Alloy Wheels | Heated Seats | Heated Steering Wheel | Power Driver Seat | Climate Control | Bluetooth | Back-Up Camera | Heated Power Mirrors for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2015 Chrysler 200 Limited | FWD | Automatic | Alloy Wheels | Heated Seats | Heated Steering Wheel | Power Driver Seat | Climate Control | Bluetooth | Back-Up Camera | Heated Power Mirrors 46,438 KM $15,888 + tax & lic

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7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5
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$15,888

+ taxes & licensing>

My Motors.ca

519-688-3202

2015 Chrysler 200