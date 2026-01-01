Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Dodge Dart

107,485 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Dodge Dart

GT

Watch This Vehicle
14210849

2015 Dodge Dart

GT

Location

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

519-842-9026

  1. 14210849
  2. 14210849
  3. 14210849
  4. 14210849
  5. 14210849
  6. 14210849
  7. 14210849
  8. 14210849
  9. 14210849
  10. 14210849
  11. 14210849
  12. 14210849
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
107,485KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C3CDFEB0FD375973

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 26C451AX
  • Mileage 107,485 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

Used 2015 Dodge Dart GT for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2015 Dodge Dart GT 107,485 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2LT for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2LT 102,204 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Buick Envista Avenir for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2024 Buick Envista Avenir 12,506 KM $31,891 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

Call Dealer

519-842-XXXX

(click to show)

519-842-9026

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-842-9026

2015 Dodge Dart